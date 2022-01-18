Trulioo hires Michael Ramsbacker as CPO

Trulioo announced the appointment of Michael Ramsbacker as its first Chief Product Officer.

A veteran product management leader, Ramsbacker has over 20 years of experience in the strategic execution of product strategies, particularly in the B2B technology industry. Ramsbacker will oversee the launch of new digital identity verification solutions via Trulioo GlobalGateway, the world’s largest network of identity data and services.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael to Trulioo,” said Steve Munford, CEO, Trulioo. “His immense product management acumen and industry experience in successfully deploying solutions globally will help catalyze the Trulioo product roadmap and ensure we continue meeting the diverse needs of our global customer base.”

Formerly VP of Product Management at Mitek Systems, Ramsbacker drove global product strategy and roadmap development for the company’s digital identity portfolio, including biometric authentication and document verification. In this high-impact role, he rebuilt the product management organization and instituted model processes for customer risk management compliance.

Prior to this, he served as VP of Product Management at Epsilon, overseeing the development, launch and complete product life cycle of multiple automotive services. Previous roles also include leadership positions with Ares Inc. and Mitchell International.

“I look forward to contributing to and expanding the game-changing digital identity verification solutions at Trulioo as digital transformation continues to accelerate across the globe,” said Michael Ramsbacker, CPO, Trulioo. “The team at Trulioo is collectively working towards the goal of ensuring nobody is left behind in the digital economy, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this mission.”

As CPO, Ramsbacker will focus on developing intelligent workflow systems to maximize verification rates while optimizing user experience. Additionally, product plans include the development of security features that factor in different biometric modalities and fraud signals that will help in the continuous evaluation of an identity’s trust and safety score.

Ramsbacker’s hire is the latest in a series of executive team additions as the company continues to set the stage for continued growth.