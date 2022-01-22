Diligent Boards integrates with Microsoft Teams to improve collaboration within board meetings

Diligent announces the integration of Diligent Boards with Microsoft Teams to drive collaborative and secure board meetings.

Customers can now use Diligent’s board governance software while using Teams, driving better decision-making by providing organizations with a secure way to access critical governance intelligence and meeting resources.

“The pandemic has triggered a global shift in the way we work, and many organizations have permanently transitioned to virtual or hybrid working models,” said Ricardo Moreno, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partnerships at Diligent. “Boards and executives need secure solutions to improve collaboration, workflows and communication within virtual meetings, all while driving better decision-making with curated data and intelligence. Diligent Boards’ integration with Microsoft Teams makes Diligent’s board leadership software more accessible than ever, driving more effective, collaborative and secure board meetings.

Through the Diligent Boards and Teams integration, customers can:

Minimize privacy risks through secure access to critical meeting and governance information and document privilege protection

Keep meetings on-track by viewing agendas within the Teams window​, tracking the amount of time left to discuss items, and identifying upcoming speakers

Save time with meeting preparation and drive efficiency in meetings with easy access to a repository of reference materials

Easily and securely collaborate on critical business topics by annotating and creating shared or private notes, and through signature-based voting

Improve board effectiveness and composition through easy access to Diligent’s Director Network

Keep pace with the market through ESG news and reputation monitoring, real-time analytics and market intelligence

“In today’s increasingly complex and fast-paced business landscape, it’s crucial for leaders to connect securely and efficiently and have access to the information they need, when they need it,” said Uriel Rootshtain, Director Field and Partner, Modern Work at Microsoft. “The integration with Diligent will allow our mutual customers to enter into board meetings with the tools needed to drive strategic insights and impactful actions.”