NinjaOne appoints Mike Arrowsmith as Chief Trust Officer

NinjaOne announced Mike Arrowsmith, former Head of Security at Splunk, as its new Chief Trust Officer.

Arrowsmith will report to the CEO and take the lead of all security and IT initiatives for NinjaOne, with early priorities focused on scaling and aligning the company’s internal teams and resources.

With a background in joining organizations at key inflection points, Arrowsmith previously rose the ranks to become head of Splunk’s cyber security program as it became a multi-billion dollar company. Most recently, Arrowsmith served as Head of Information Security of Guardant Health, where he supported the company’s growth from 700 to 1,400 employees. His experience arrives at a critical moment for NinjaOne and the IT software industry, where trust and data security are increasingly becoming the top priority of new customers and partners alike.

“Mike joins NinjaOne as the company comes off a record year of growth, new products, and a rebrand that has fueled our trajectory to market leadership,” said NinjaOne CEO Sal Sferlazza. “We know that security and data privacy are of the utmost importance to our customers, employees, and the public, so we created this role to reflect our ongoing commitment to and investment in security. Mike’s proven ability to lead high-growth teams and develop robust security standards makes him the perfect fit for NinjaOne at this moment. We’re proud to welcome him to the team.”

Arrowsmith’s first priorities as Chief Trust Officer will be to evaluate NinjaOne’s cybersecurity, IT, and DevOps infrastructure to ensure the company can scale while meeting the demands of modern customers. He will also play a significant role in hiring and expanding these teams, which are expected to double this year.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join NinjaOne at such an important stage of growth and apply what I’ve learned from my past roles,” said Arrowsmith. “Beyond the incredible opportunity to help direct the growth of a future industry market leader, what drew me to NinjaOne was an alignment of values and culture that extends across the organization, from staff to executive leadership.”

NinjaOne’s growth has accelerated, with the company reporting a nearly 75% surge in revenue in 2021. The company’s global footprint is also rapidly expanding, with widespread adoption seen across EMEA and APAC, and new planned investments for offices in both London and Sydney in 2022. NinjaOne supports more than 7,000 customers with more than 3 million endpoints under management.