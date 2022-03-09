Niagara Networks empowers security teams with deep network inspection visibility

Niagara Networks announced that Niagara Networks Next-Generation visibility platforms enhance simplify the deployment of Network Defense and Response (NDR) solutions with deep network inspection visibility and agility for comprehensive use and operation.

Solutions integrate with the Niagara Open Visibility Platform and are hosted in its virtual open environment for any kind of security solution. The Open Visibility Platform delivers intelligent access to traffic, selective decryption of encrypted traffic flows and other traffic processing, such as packet deduplication, flow slicing and carrier-grade performance, scale, and availability.

NDR solutions can detect and contain sophisticated threats before they disrupt business. Some solutions provide high fidelity insights into advanced threats entering or operating in an on-premises and cloud network, enabling security teams to respond faster and more effectively to threats. Such solutions enable deep packet visibility into virtual and physical infrastructure and edge-to-edge encrypted traffic flows.

The Open Visibility Platform provides an agile deployment capability for multiple networking and security solutions to optimally access network traffic. It enables NDR solution, for instance, to operate with zero latency and ensures that traffic will automatically failover without interruption regardless of any abnormal scenario to achieve maximum network uptime. The combination also ensures a highly scalable solution for future growth and changes.

“Most organizations have been hampered by a lack of agility to deploy and change security solutions,” said Ben Askarinam, CEO and founder, Niagara Networks. “We are pleased to partner with the leading NDR vendors to enable comprehensive deployments that are fast, easy and optimal.”

The combination of Niagara Networks and leading NDR solutions provides organizations:

Deep network inspection and visibility of threats from East-West and North-South

attack surface

attack surface Simplified deployment as a single platform with field-proven interoperability with leading NDR vendors

Ability to inspect encrypted traffic and reduce packet duplications

Reduced time to action to prevent and contain threats

Automatic creation of response via RestAPI from NDR to Niagara Open Visibility Platform to block the source of threats at full wire-speed