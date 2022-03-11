Thomas Dekens joins At-Bay as CSO

At-Bay announced Thomas Dekens joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. Dekens’ appointment will bolster the executive bench at a time of tremendous growth for the company.

In this newly created role, Dekens will be responsible for driving the long-term strategy, scaling operations to support new growth and forging new alliances with businesses within the technology ecosystem.

Dekens brings 15 years of experience to At-Bay as an operator and advisor at high-growth technology companies. Most recently he was at cybersecurity company Forescout, serving as its Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, where he led corporate and product strategy, and the transformation of the business. Previously, Dekens served as a strategy advisor with Boston Consulting Group and started his career as a cybersecurity practitioner at PwC.

“The biggest business risk today is digital. At-Bay has built an incredible model to help businesses navigate those perils and reduce their risk,” said Dekens. “We have an opportunity to double down on this model, and bring even more stability to our customers, our partners, and the entire insurance industry. This includes an opportunity to launch new products and innovations that will help improve the integrity of the entire technology ecosystem.”

Earlier this year, the cyber MGA closed a $205 million Series D round that valued the company at $1.35 billion. Recent partnerships with Microsoft and Cloudflare also opened the door to new business opportunities, which Dekens will help the company advance upon.

“At-Bay has helped small businesses reduce cyber risk for more than five years now, and we know from our continued success with lowering our portfolio exposure, that we can help more businesses make better cybersecurity decisions,” said Rotem Iram, co-founder and CEO of At-Bay. “With Thom’s strong business acumen and technical expertise, At-Bay will be able to better leverage its leadership position to reach deeper into the business and technology community. I look forward to seeing how he will bring our vision to life.”