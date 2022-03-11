New infosec products of the week: March 11, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from AvePoint, Dasera, Elastic, Imperva, Palo Alto Networks, Reciprocity, SpyCloud, and Veeam.

Imperva API Security protects data across legacy and cloud-native applications

Imperva API Security provides protection for Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) in developer environments that often lack adequate security controls and are vulnerable to malicious or inadvertent exposure. The product mitigates the risk of data breaches and data leakage by uncovering shadow APIs, and suggests remediation for software developers and security administrators.

Dasera Mt. Rainier release allows enterprises to scale data protection efforts

The Mt. Rainier release incorporates tailored roles, interfaces, and customized workflows for Data and Compliance team members, all of which save time, streamline cross-functional coordination, and help to detect and eliminate risk as early as possible.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v6 boosts customers’ data resilience and mitigates SaaS data risks

The backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 enables users to securely back up to any location, including on-premises, in a hyperscale cloud, or with a service provider. New features in v6 increase time savings for IT departments due to diminished burden for recovery requests and additional cost savings as a result of more efficient backups.

Elastic introduces platform enhancements to protect customers against advanced cyber threats

Elastic announced enhancements across the Elastic Search Platform and its solutions. New enhancements enable customers to stop advanced cyber threats with new prebuilt detections and data source integrations, and accelerate application development with deeper visibility into serverless architectures and continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.

AvePoint Ransomware Detection identifies suspicious behavior within users’ Microsoft OneDrive

AvePoint launched Ransomware Detection, as part of Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365, to further protect digital collaboration data. After detecting unusual activity, Cloud Backup provides detailed reports to shorten the investigation and flag the areas of question for Customer’s Admin, and if necessary, restores all or specific OneDrive data, recovering business-critical information quickly for Cloud Backup customers.

Reciprocity ROAR Platform enables companies to mitigate risk in business processes

The new Reciprocity ROAR Platform enables companies to protect their most valuable assets, quantify the value of security investments, accelerate business initiatives, and inform leadership on the levels of risk and improvements.

Palo Alto Networks unveils Prisma Cloud Supply Chain Security to reduce code complexity and risk

Prisma Cloud Supply Chain Security helps provide a full stack, full lifecycle approach to securing the interconnected components that make up and deliver cloud native applications. It can help to identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in code, including open source packages, infrastructure as code (IaC) files and delivery pipelines, such as version control system (VCS) and CI pipeline configurations

SpyCloud Session Identity Protection prevents fraud from compromised web sessions

SpyCloud launched Session Identity Protection, a transformative early warning system designed to prevent trusted user fraud, one of the hardest forms of fraud to detect. The new offering is powered by SpyCloud’s malware intelligence, which surfaces credentials and session tokens stolen from consumers by prevalent infostealers.