Cybellum joins Health-ISAC Navigator Program to provide security services for the healthcare industry

Cybellum announced that it has joined the Health-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center) Navigator Program.

As a Navigator, Cybellum will share best practices and know-how with the Health-ISAC Community of medical device manufacturers and healthcare professionals, for quick detection of device vulnerabilities and improving security risk posture. In addition, the company will share insights for better compliance and governance processes with regards to cybersecurity regulatory guidelines.

Cybellum’s Product Security Platform enables medical OEMs and their suppliers to detect, manage and mitigate vulnerabilities automatically, and at scale. It enables SBOM generation, compliance validation and ongoing vulnerability management under one platform. Medical OEMs and their suppliers can rapidly comply with medical cybersecurity regulations and minimize risk, more quickly and efficiently than before.

“It is great to have Cybellum in our Global Navigator community and we look forward to learning from the real-world experiences of Cybellum and their customers,” said Errol Weiss, Chief Security Officer for Health-ISAC. “We’re excited to share best practices from Cybellum with Health-ISAC Members as part of this partnership.”

“The attack surface for medical devices continues to grow as they become more connected,” said David Leichner, CMO at Cybellum. “Unlike in other industries where a device could simply be shut down if it were deemed to be at risk, in many cases, medical devices are keeping patients alive or are providing critical services necessary for ongoing treatments. It is our goal at Cybellum to help manufacturers uncover, assess, and eliminate vulnerabilities while they are still early enough in the development process to minimize patient risk, costly recalls and brand damage.”