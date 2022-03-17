Booz Allen Hamilton acquires EverWatch to accelerate analytics capabilities for clients

Booz Allen Hamilton announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EverWatch, a provider of advanced solutions to the defense and intelligence communities.

Leveraging a highly skilled, cleared workforce, EverWatch builds and operates mission-critical classified platforms to defend against increasingly sophisticated national cyber threats. Its specialized capabilities complement Booz Allen’s deep AI and cyber portfolio, and will help Booz Allen to leapfrog technology development cycles and meaningfully accelerate the delivery of classified software development and analytics capabilities for national security clients.

EverWatch, a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Following the closing of the transaction, EverWatch will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Booz Allen, working closely with the firm’s National Security Sector led by Sector President Judi Dotson.

“U.S. national and economic security depends on secure, trusted, and resilient technology, and in the most dynamic threat landscape of our time, delivering advanced solutions with speed and agility is essential for mission success,” said Dotson. “Combining Booz Allen’s mission experience and advanced technologies with EverWatch’s classified software development and analytics capabilities will help implement faster and more comprehensive solution delivery to help defense and intelligence agencies transform and stay ahead of threats.”

“EverWatch is an excellent strategic and cultural fit and this acquisition is a strategic accelerator well aligned with Booz Allen’s VoLT strategy, our investment thesis, and our expanding National Cyber platform capabilities,” said Matt Calderone, Chief Strategy Officer at Booz Allen. “Our combined capabilities will deliver exceptional value for our clients, employees, and shareholders.”

“Booz Allen and EverWatch share a deep commitment to protecting our national interests with advanced technology, mission intimacy, and digital transformation. We look forward to the combined strength of our organizations to deliver exceptional support to clients in the Intelligence Community and beyond,” said John Hillen, Chief Executive Officer at EverWatch.

EverWatch brings a legacy of service to national security agencies and core capabilities in software development and architecture, cloud, analytics, AI/ML, and TechSIGINT that strategically align with Booz Allen’s deep mission insights and robust portfolio of full-spectrum cyber operations, mission analytics, AI, and 5G offerings.

“EverWatch has invested heavily in developing innovative solutions and has become a market leader solving some of the most complex problems facing the national security sector. The combination with Booz Allen will further deepen innovation capabilities, accelerate our collective support of critical national security efforts, and enhance opportunities for EverWatch’s growing, skilled employee base,” said Devin Talbott, Founder and Managing Partner of Enlightenment Capital.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of Booz Allen’s fiscal year 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Booz Allen retained Jefferies LLC as financial advisor for the transaction and King & Spalding LLP as legal advisor, and Avascent for strategic industry advisory services. EverWatch retained Baird as financial advisor and Moore & Van Allen PLLC as legal advisor. EverWatch is backed by Enlightenment Capital, a private investment firm providing flexible capital and strategic support to middle market businesses in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector.