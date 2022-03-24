Hawk AI and Weavr join forces to deliver contextual risk management for embedded finance

Hawk AI announced a new partnership with Weavr, a tech provider that enables Plug-and-Play financial solutions.

With the partnership, Hawk AI’s full suite of Transaction Monitoring, Payment Screening, and Customer Screening will help support Weavr’s ambitions global growth plans as they expand from Europe to the US. Additionally, Hawk AI’s Customer Risk Rating will allow Weavr to understand and dynamically score the risk of organizations using internal and external data alongside behavioral analytics. Matching the needs of a fast-growing fintech, Hawk AI’s modular software and flexible APIs allow frictionless integration into Weavr’s systems.

“It’s great to count a company as exciting as Weavr among our valued customers,” said Tobias Schweiger, CEO and Co-founder of Hawk AI. “Close collaboration is vital to delivering real-time, effective AML surveillance in a transparent and explainable manner. We look forward to working with Weavr to ensure their comprehensive financial services remain at the highest level of AML/CFT compliance.”

“In our search for an AML surveillance suite we wanted a long-term partner that we could innovate alongside, rather than a simple service provider,” said Alex Mifsud, Co-founder & CEO. “Hawk AI’s modular approach, flexibility and focus on innovation for global growth together aligns perfectly with our design for a risk management solution that responds and adapts to the rich context and data that our Embedded Finance solutions can access when integrated into digital applications of all stripes.”

Weavr recently secured $40 million in Series A funding round led by Tiger Global to focus on strategic international expansion plans starting with business development and recruitment efforts in the U.S. market.