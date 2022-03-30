The importance of implementing continuous security in the development lifecycle

A research from Wabbi and IDG found that companies which utilize continuous security have seen a 50% decrease in vulnerabilities.

As the number of attacks increase daily, it has become essential to integrate security within the SDLC. Most respondents agree it is essential to integrate security throughout the development lifecycle, yet only 15% report it being integrates from the beginning.

Results of the lack of integration are: project delays (72%), financial loss (63%) and/or compromised brand reputation (57%).