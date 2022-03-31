AuditBoard appoints Cherry Ellis as SVP of People

AuditBoard announced that Courtney Cherry Ellis has joined the company as Senior Vice President of People. Ellis will be responsible for AuditBoard’s efforts to attract, engage, develop, and retain exceptional talent.

She brings a track record of proven success in scaling fast-growing teams, creating inspiring employee experiences, and building global company cultures.

Ellis joins AuditBoard as the company continues to experience rapid growth. AuditBoard’s annual recurring revenue has soared past $100 million, earning it a spot among the top 200 fastest-growing technology companies in North America for three consecutive years, according to Deloitte.

The company is also off to a strong start in 2022 with its recently announced European expansion, where a fast-growing user base of nearly 10,000 users in the region leverages its award-winning solutions today. AuditBoard’s anticipated growth is reflected in the company’s hiring plan with substantial increases in the number of employees slated for 2022 and over the coming years.

“Our customer-centric culture of innovation sets us apart, and our team’s single-minded focus on listening to our customers and meeting their needs has fueled our rapid growth,” said Scott Arnold, AuditBoard President and CEO. “Courtney’s proven success in scaling teams while fostering the cultures that make them special makes her the perfect fit for us.”

Ellis joins AuditBoard after leading the people function at Ironclad, a high-growth software company. Prior to Ironclad, she led Anaplan’s employee experience team through the run-up to IPO and beyond, providing strategic business support as the company expanded from 800 to 2500 employees in 22 countries. Ellis previously led employee experience and people operations efforts for fast-growing companies like Medallia and Opower, and earlier focused on compensation and compliance.

“I’m excited to join AuditBoard during this period of rapid growth and global expansion,” explained Courtney Cherry Ellis, Senior Vice President of People at AuditBoard. “I look forward to amplifying AuditBoard’s customer-obsessed culture by fostering an inclusive culture that embraces diverse voices, encourages a growth mindset, and aspires to create career-defining experiences.”

The addition of this new leadership role comes as AuditBoard continues to experience significant employee and market accolades amidst rapid growth and positive employee sentiment, including a composite Glassdoor score of 4.6 out of 5. The company was recently Great Place to Work Certified, an honor driven by employee sentiment, and was named as one of Built in LA’s Best Places to Work in Los Angeles in 2022.

AuditBoard was also recognized as the top-rated audit management and GRC solution in G2’s Spring Grid Reports, and its connected audit, risk, and compliance platform is top-rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights. In addition, over 1,400 organizations now leverage the power of AuditBoard’s platform to elevate their risk teams, including 6 of the Fortune 10 and more than 30% of the Fortune 500.