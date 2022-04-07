Hornetsecurity appoints Katja Meyer as CMO

Hornetsecurity announced the appointment of Katja Meyer as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, she will develop and execute the group’s global marketing strategy, heading an international team of more than 40 marketing professionals.

With a career spanning more than 20 years in the tech industry and more than 10 years specifically in cybersecurity, Meyer is an established, award-winning leader with extensive experience in marketing, channel and sales both globally and in EMEA. She joins Hornetsecurity from Kaspersky, where she last served as B2B Marketing Director Global. She has also occupied marketing leadership roles with Sophos, VMware, SAP and Sun Microsystems, after starting her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Meyer specializes in channel marketing, partner programs, and sales-oriented marketing. Among other awards, she was voted the DACH IT Business Top 1 Channel VIP by resellers in 2018, and Top 13 Channel VIP in 2019.

“Katja Meyer’s proven track record in cybersecurity marketing and excellent leadership skills make her a perfect fit to join our executive team. As we continue to expand, her expertise will be instrumental in leveraging and evolving our channel-centric approach in all markets,” said Daniel Hofmann, CEO at Hornetsecurity.

“I am delighted to join Hornetsecurity, especially at a time when so many companies and organizations around the world are redefining their cybersecurity architecture. I’m excited about the opportunities Hornetsecurity’s channel delivery mode offers current and prospective partners, and I’m especially looking forward to highlighting Hornetsecurity’s email security, backup and compliance solutions that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft 365,” Meyer said.