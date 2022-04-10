Immuta enters Australian and New Zealand market to support enterprises with security protection solutions

Immuta announced its expansion into the Australian and New Zealand markets with the addition of new customers and new hires in the region.

“Global companies are grappling with how best to provide access to data at scale while ensuring it’s done securely and in accordance with local rules and privacy regulations like the APP (Australian Privacy Principles), GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA,” says Matthew Carroll, CEO, Immuta. “We’re proud to establish a presence here to offer our SaaS solutions and unique expertise to help businesses access and share cloud data while ensuring compliance and preserving data security and privacy.”

One of Immuta’s first regional customers is Sydney-based Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG), Australia and New Zealand’s largest general insurer. IAG offers a range of personal and commercial insurance products, primarily motor vehicle and home insurance. Immuta worked with data teams at IAG to streamline policy enforcement to meet strict regulatory standards and contractual agreements.

“One of the really big advantages that Immuta has given us, from a return-on-investment perspective, is our ability to make change happen faster,” says Dave Abrahams, Executive General Manager of Data, IAG. “Previously, it would take months of manual assessments and working through the challenges around how we could access and use data to help create the best products for our customers. We can now do that in an instant, globally, across all of our data.”

To further growth in the Australian and New Zealand markets, Immuta hired industry veteran Anthony Farr as its Regional Head for the Asia Pacific and Japan. Farr will be responsible for growing Immuta’s presence, supporting Australia and New Zealand enterprises with cutting-edge data access and privacy solutions.

Immuta recently announced record growth in 2021, increasing annual recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 100 percent, doubling its customer base, and continuing its global expansion into EMEA and APJ. Last year, Immuta launched its SaaS deployment option to help organisations with global footprints meet surging demand for cloud-based data access platforms across all geographic jurisdictions.

Immuta’s partner network of top cloud data platforms includes Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Azure Synapse, and Starburst.

“Immuta is excited to help drive cloud transformation in the Australian market by bringing our robust experience in the space to enhance localised capabilities for Australian enterprises,” says Farr. “Customer experience, as well as local expertise and partnerships, will be essential to our growth and success in the region.”

As part of its investment in the region, Immuta will be sponsoring the 2022 Gartner Data and Analytics Summit in November in Sydney and is planning a series of regional roadshows leading up to this event.