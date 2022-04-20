Cyxtera Cloud Connect allows customers to connect workloads across colocation and cloud deployments

Cyxtera announced that the company is expanding its suite of interconnection solutions with the launch of its native Cyxtera Cloud Connect offering.

This feature extends the value provided by Cyxtera’s carrier-neutral, densely connected global data center footprint and thriving partner ecosystem by enabling customers to seamlessly establish on-demand connections to public cloud providers.

Cyxtera Cloud Connect allows customers to reduce network costs, increase bandwidth throughput, simplify their interconnection environment, and improve resilience. While Cyxtera has long offered reliable, low-latency cloud connectivity via solutions from partners, the company now enables customers to connect to cloud providers natively within the Customer Portal and API, powered by Digital Exchange, Cyxtera’s data center network fabric. Leveraging a digital cross connect makes it even easier for Cyxtera customers to connect directly to cloud providers by lowering costs and creating a less complex set up.

“Whether delivering applications to customers all over the world or consuming development services from the public cloud, connectivity is key for any modern, digital business, and it’s one of the core advantages of partnering with Cyxtera and leveraging our world-class data center platform,” said Randy Rowland, Cyxtera’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our newest interconnection offering builds off the strength of our connectivity, and enables our customers to natively create direct, secure connections to leading public clouds, and link their deployments in multiple regions, saving time and money by connecting across Cyxtera’s Digital Exchange.”

Cyxtera’s digital interconnection, delivered through the Digital Exchange, provides customers one-to-many connectivity with the speed, simplicity, and control of software. Customers can seamlessly extend their data center environment with on-demand services, and can effortlessly connect to IP bandwidth, colocation in other metros, technology service providers across a robust ecosystem of partners, and leading cloud providers.

This includes the ability to create simple, low-latency, high-performance pathways for workloads across geographies to create seamless, global infrastructure networks via Cyxtera’s inter-market interconnection capabilities. Customers can natively establish and manage connectivity delivered across Cyxtera’s portfolio of interconnection solutions via a single-pane-of-glass within Cyxtera’s highly intuitive Customer Portal.

Rowland added, “Through our interconnection solutions, we provide our customers with the foundational elements to architect the hybrid IT environments that enable them to save costs and put workloads where they fit best and then interconnect seamlessly to the cloud to facilitate secure, high-speed data transfer while avoiding data egress fees.”