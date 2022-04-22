How to improve the efficiency of enterprise backup

In this video for Help Net Security, Eric Seidman, Senior Director Product Marketing at Veritas Technologies, talks about improving the efficiency of enterprise backup in connection to Earth Day 2022.

A Veritas research shows that 99% of organizations plan to increase workloads in cloud environments over the next few years, with 98% attributing that shift to environmental sustainability.

But one of the biggest industry’s current sustainability challenges is in fact data bloat in the cloud, as organizations continue to make this move to multicloud strategies. The reality is that storing all that data in the cloud does require energy, and that energy comes largely from burning fossil fuel.