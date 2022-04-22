New infosec products of the week: April 22, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Arcanna.ai, Finite State, Hillstone Networks, Prevailion, and Vicarius.

Prevailion ARKTOS allows companies to test their network security against real world malware threats

By collecting realtime telemetry data from the ARKTOS Replication Engine and monitoring communication with infiltrated C2 infrastructure, ARKTOS quantifies and qualifies the readiness and response of end to end security controls for emerging and latent threats.

Finite State for Asset Owners provides visibility into device supply chain risk

Finite State is launching Finite State for Asset Owners. The purpose-built solution automates and solves the complex challenges asset owners face in maintaining device software supply chain visibility, including collecting and managing large repositories of Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs).

Arcanna.ai improves efficiency in security operations with AI-Assisted Cybersecurity platform

Arcanna.ai augments the security analyst team with an AI-Assisted Cybersecurity solution that leverages the judgment of security experts. The platform provides scalable AI models that assist with SecOps processes through deep learning and NLP, without having to write a line of code.

Vicarius Nmap Scan Analysis helps security professionals identify high risk assets

With Nmap Scan Analysis, users import an XML file of an Nmap scan result directly into the Vicarius TOPIA dashboard. After the analysis is complete, users are presented with a comprehensive and visually coherent interpretation of their results, including open ports, services, operating systems, and detected CVEs.

Hillstone CloudArmour secures containers and virtual machines in hybrid multi-cloud environments

CloudArmour brings Hillstone’s enterprise-grade security to cloud workloads with features that include firewall micro-segmentation to halt lateral attacks, machine learning-enhanced runtime behavior modeling, and smart policy operations. Working across all cloud-based environments, CloudArmour helps organizations meet the security demands of both the evolution of DevOps and the new cloud infrastructure architecture.