Hillstone CloudArmour secures containers and virtual machines in hybrid multi-cloud environments

Hillstone Networks released Hillstone CloudArmour, a comprehensive cloud workload protection platform (CWPP).

CloudArmour brings Hillstone’s enterprise-grade security to cloud workloads with features that include firewall micro-segmentation to halt lateral attacks, machine learning-enhanced runtime behavior modeling, and smart policy operations. Working across all cloud-based environments, CloudArmour helps organizations meet the security demands of both the evolution of DevOps and the new cloud infrastructure architecture.

“As cloud operations are being adopted at a rapid rate, it is imperative that enterprises secure their overall cloud workloads,” said Tim Liu, co-founder & CTO, Hillstone Networks. “Anchored by our industry-leading firewalls, CloudArmour provides a comprehensive platform that solves the CWPP need to maximize the safety and security of all enterprise cloud environments.”

Key features of CloudArmour include:

Full and deep security visibility of converged cloud workloads – CloudArmour provides a centralized dashboard of the cloud security posture with statistical and analytical information for hosts and Kubernetes clusters that allow organizations to have a unified workload monitoring and real-time assets management.

– CloudArmour provides a centralized dashboard of the cloud security posture with statistical and analytical information for hosts and Kubernetes clusters that allow organizations to have a unified workload monitoring and real-time assets management. Unified and granular network micro-segmentation – Network microsegmentation on CloudArmour adapts to multiple cloud platforms and workloads in a loose-coupling manner, with patented traffic steering technology, providing point-to-point network visibility and granular control based on apps, services, or nodes.

– Network microsegmentation on CloudArmour adapts to multiple cloud platforms and workloads in a loose-coupling manner, with patented traffic steering technology, providing point-to-point network visibility and granular control based on apps, services, or nodes. Machine Learning-powered intelligent threat detection and runtime protection – CloudArmour’s advanced threat detection and prevention capability can intelligently help detect threats and mitigate risks during runtime on all cloud workloads, including containers, VMs, and bare-metal servers.

– CloudArmour’s advanced threat detection and prevention capability can intelligently help detect threats and mitigate risks during runtime on all cloud workloads, including containers, VMs, and bare-metal servers. Complete vulnerability management across the entire application lifecycle – CloudArmour provides deep insights and management of vulnerabilities of images, containers, working nodes and hosts, which integrates security as part of Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) workflow.

– CloudArmour provides deep insights and management of vulnerabilities of images, containers, working nodes and hosts, which integrates security as part of Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) workflow. Out-of-box security compliance assessments and enforcement – CloudArmour assesses the compliance posture of cloud workloads using pre-configured compliance checks from CIS Benchmarks for Kubernetes, Docker, Linux, images, and application runtime configurations. Recommended actions are based on industry best practices, along with the ability to export results for further analysis or auditing.

“In today’s cybersecurity climate, enterprises understand the criticality of securing both virtual machine and container-based application workloads. Regardless of the security of the underlying cloud platform, enterprises need strong assurance around the security posture of their cloud workloads,” said Roy Chua, founder & principal, AvidThink. “Hillstone’s CloudArmour is a stand-alone extension of its established AI-driven cloud workload security platform. It leverages their platform’s proven behavior learning models to deliver enhanced security posture and smart policy assistants. Hillstone’s innovative approach helps ensure the security of workloads in both public and private clouds and should earn a place in enterprises’ risk management software portfolios.”