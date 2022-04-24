CoreStack partners with Zeblok Computational to enable secure deployment of AI for multiple industries

CoreStack announced a strategic partnership to unleash the power of Edge computing with Zeblok Computational, a provider of comprehensive, portable, cloud-native AI environments from cloud to Edge, enabling automated scaling of AI inferences anywhere.

The partnership combines CoreStack’s NextGen security governance with Zeblok’s expertise in Edge, to deliver a powerful joint solution — Edge Security Posture Management (ESPM) — empowering enterprises to successfully implement their Edge.

The CoreStack platform empowers customers to achieve security and compliance, enhance cloud operational efficiencies as well as optimize costs. It applies a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that leverages deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology. Customers can leverage CoreStack’s powerful cloud governance offerings — FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps — to govern operations, security, cost, access, and resources across multiple cloud accounts.

“As hyperscale cloud providers develop solutions to distribute their cloud capabilities closer to the Edge, it’s natural for us to extend our progressive cloud governance solutions to the Edge,” said Parul Chheda, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at CoreStack.

“As we do that, we are augmenting our solutions for deployment in hybrid environments. While cloud, edge and hybrid are evolving, enterprises need governance, configuration management and orchestration systems to manage and move across tiers autonomously and continually. Having governed over $1 billion in cloud consumption annually, we are excited to broaden our solutions in the edge and hybrid space in partnership with Zeblok to address and mitigate security risks that are imminent across the architectural tiers, and extending beyond regular applications to AI applications.”

“By 2025 75% of all data will be created outside of traditional data centers – a paradigm shift toward compute everywhere. By 2035 one trillion edge devices will be operational, requiring millions of Multi-Access Edge Computing data centers (MECs). To process data in real-time, compute capability must be closer to the data. Business leaders responsible for value creation by leveraging Edge computing must understand the ecosystem complexity. To deliver an intelligent infrastructure platform, solution providers must address the continuum of learning, inferencing, and relearning. Edge infrastructure must co-exist with public clouds and on-premises deployments. This is why we built our AI-MicroCloud,” said Mouli Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Zeblok Computational.

“Our partnership with CoreStack allows us to serve the evolving digital-first approach adopted by enterprises that involves a future-ready digital transformation strategy, including delivery of AI workloads all the way to the Edge. Working in concert with CoreStack, enables secure deployment of AI, with full governance and compliance capabilities for multiple industries, anywhere.”