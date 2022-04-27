Governments under attack must think defensively

In this video for Help Net Security, Tom Van de Wiele, Principal Security Consultant, Cyber Security Services at WithSecure, talks about cyber threats aimed at governmental organizations.

Attacks against governments are nothing new, they have been an interesting target since they have existed, for the mere reason that not everyone agrees on how things are ran. The only thing that has changed is the asymmetry between the attackers and the offenders; before the dawn of computers, one had to rile up a big group of people to be heard or push for change.

With the rise of the internet and connected devices and with our reliance on internet services, one does not need a large group or even an expensive computer to attempt some cyber attacks.