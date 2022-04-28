Help Net Security
Help Net Security

Top five post-pandemic priorities for cybersecurity leaders

Info-Tech Research Group has published its annual report on the priorities for security leaders.

The report looks into important security trends and the priorities that stem from them to help security leaders better secure their workforce in the remote work environment. 

The survey revealed that many organizations are still mastering the foundations of a mature cybersecurity program. It also showed that the top projects security leaders are working on include security strategies, policies, governance, and incident response. 



More about
Share this

Don't miss