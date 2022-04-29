DigiCert outlines its vision to help customers manage trust across their digital footprint

At its annual Security Summit, DigiCert, the world’s leading provider of digital trust, along with top security industry pundits, addressed the role of digital trust in enabling individuals and businesses to successfully operate in a connected world challenged by growing cybersecurity threats.

The company outlined its vision for cybersecurity today and how it will evolve as digital transformation continues to expand the surface area of where and how the world engages online.

“DigiCert is delivering comprehensive digital trust for its customers with leadership in industry standards, operations and compliance, as well as a platform for trust management that enables customers to secure their digital footprint,” said DigiCert Executive Vice President Deepika Chauhan.

“Digital trust is the foundation for securing the connected world,” said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director for IDC. “Identity, integrity and encryption are essential building blocks for organizations looking to instill confidence among their customers, employees and partners that online business processes and interactions are secure.”

The DigiCert Security Summit included commentary from company leaders as well as some of the world’s leading independent minds in cybersecurity, such as Graham Cluley, Adam Savage, Wolfgang Goerlich, Brian Honan and Pablos Holman, addressing global trends including:

Acceleration of remote work and digital transformation : Deloitte reported that 77% of CEOs say the pandemic has accelerated their plans for digital transformation. Yet Gartner reports that 53% of organizations surveyed remain untested and uncertain in their digital transformation readiness. Companies are adopting zero-trust networks for secure remote access.

: Deloitte reported that 77% of CEOs say the pandemic has accelerated their plans for digital transformation. Yet Gartner reports that 53% of organizations surveyed remain untested and uncertain in their digital transformation readiness. Companies are adopting zero-trust networks for secure remote access. Heightened cyberattacks on critical infrastructure : Attacks on critical infrastructure, such as Colonial Pipeline and SolarWinds, have led to heightened focus from industry and governments on the need for digital trust for connected ecosystems.

: Attacks on critical infrastructure, such as Colonial Pipeline and SolarWinds, have led to heightened focus from industry and governments on the need for digital trust for connected ecosystems. Rapidly expanding attack surfaces: In 2021, the FBI reported an unprecedented increase in cyberattacks and malicious cyber activity in America, with ransomware and business email compromise as two of the top threats. Public and private trust management is essential.

As the leading provider of digital trust, DigiCert provides the building blocks necessary to the market, including shaping global standards, delivering global compliance and operations, providing certificate lifecycle management for public and private trust, and extending trust into supply chains and connected ecosystems.