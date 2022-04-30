CoreChain raises $4.2 million to offer blockchain-based B2B payments for enterprise clients

CoreChain announced that it has secured $4.2 million in Seed financing. The round was led by Ulu Ventures with participation from other existing investors including Connecticut Innovations, Bloccelerate VC and New Form Capital, as well as new investors, Motivate Venture Capital, SaaS Venture Capital, Next Coast Ventures, and Angeles Investors.

To date, CoreChain has raised $5.5 million in total funding, including $1.25 million in pre-seed funding announced in August 2021.

Since its launch in September 2020, CoreChain has processed over $1 billion in B2B payments for enterprise buyers, including channel customer transactions. In October 2021, the company announced a partnership with Scanco Software, the leader in warehouse, manufacturing and supply-chain management solutions for Sage, to co-develop an integration of the CoreChain payments network with Scanco’s software products.

Available as a white label platform, CoreChain allows any ERP or Business Process Automation software company – or even banks and other payment networks – to offer blockchain-based B2B payments and financing solutions to its enterprise clients. The CoreChain Network enables simple and secure digital B2B payments between buyers and their suppliers, leveraging enterprise Blockchain DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) to help companies operate more efficiently.

By transitioning companies away from inefficient legacy “paper check” based solutions to a modern digital payments tech stack, CoreChain is simplifying business procedures and helping companies boost profits through automation and enhanced security.

CoreChain supports a broad choice of digital payments solutions, including ACH, eChecks, Virtual Cards, and digital assets such as stablecoins, ensuring that it can be leveraged for all partners and customers, regardless of their preferred payment type.

CoreChain also unlocks lending opportunities to finance the working capital being held in unpaid invoices that age toward settlement due dates, frequently 30 to 120 days in arrears.

“The Seed funding will allow us to greatly accelerate all areas of the business – from product development to sales and marketing – and continue to grow our payments volume,” said Chris Aguas, CoreChain Founder and CEO. “Our time is now as the opportunity is great. Supply chains and cash flows have been disrupted and access to working capital can be difficult to source. Streamlining modern payment and lending processes and adapting to the future of finance is more important than ever.”

“The landscape of enterprise finance has undergone massive change in just the last decade alone,” said Steve Reale, CFO and Partner at Ulu Ventures. “Blockchain and distributed ledger technology has rewritten the B2B payments and financing script, ushering in new ways of doing business. CoreChain is connecting businesses with the modern financial mechanisms that are faster and more secure than what’s being used in today’s linear environments.”