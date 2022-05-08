Appgate achieves SOC 2 Type 2 certification

Appgate announced it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification for its entire portfolio. With the completed examination, Appgate offers SOC 2 Type 2-certified secure access solutions for workloads across cloud, on-premises and hybrid IT infrastructures.

Developed by the American Institute of CPAS (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 2 is an auditing procedure that ensures service providers meet a standard degree of security control in areas including organization and management, communications, risk management and monitoring of controls.

SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five “trust service principles”: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Meeting this certification milestone addresses critical compliance requirements of Appgate’s diverse and global customer base.

“To successfully navigate today’s complex and dynamic threat landscape, IT leaders need flexibility, control and the highest level of trust in their cybersecurity solution providers. This independent assessment of our internal security controls highlights our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security for our customers,” said Ryan Day, Vice President, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Appgate.

The SOC 2 report verifies that service commitments and system requirements related to common criteria controls, as well as confidentiality and availability criteria, are met. Completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 examination indicates that Appgate solutions, people, data, processes and procedures have been formally reviewed.

The SOC 2 examination was conducted by A-LIGN, an independent auditing firm, in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).