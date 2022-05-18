Matthew Kirk joins Acrisure as EVP and Head of Insurance Strategy and Execution

Acrisure announced it has appointed Matthew Kirk as Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance Strategy and Execution.

Kirk joins Acrisure following 16 years at The Hartford, where he served as Senior Vice President, Chief Sales & Distribution Officer, Small Commercial. In this new leadership role, Kirk will join Acrisure’s Insurance Executive Leadership Team and will report to Grahame Millwater, President of Global Insurance. Kirk will focus on supporting the strategic execution of Acrisure’s wider insurance plans, with a particular focus on deployment of AI-based technology, its MGA platform strategy, accelerating value chain compression and deepening its carrier partnerships.

“We’re extremely pleased that Matt is joining our team and fortunate to find someone of his caliber. Matt’s experience and expertise perfectly align with Acrisure’s growth strategies and culture,” said Greg Williams, Co-Founder, CEO and President at Acrisure. “We look forward to working with Matt to enhance Acrisure’s core insurance business along with our growing fintech capabilities.”

Kirk joined The Hartford in 2006, serving as Senior Vice President and Director of Government Affairs and leading the company’s engagement with federal and state regulators. In 2012, he became Senior Vice President of Sales and Distribution for Commercial Markets. Prior to his time with The Hartford, Kirk was Deputy Assistant to President George W. Bush in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs and worked in the office of United States Senator Don Nickles.

“We are delighted to have Matt join our Insurance team at Acrisure,” said Millwater. “His career trajectory and previous experience directly align with our growth plans. Matt’s commercial insurance business knowledge is extensive. He knows the US Retail Agency Model extremely well, he has great experience in all forms of distribution, and he has a passion for how technology, data and AI are rapidly changing the insurance business model. His reputation, experience and insight will be invaluable to me and my Acrisure Colleagues as we continue to marry our incredible insurance talent to the opportunities technology and data present.”

With recent announcements such as the Company’s entrance into Cyber Services, Acrisure is deploying the “best of human and AI” at scale across all financial service offerings. The Company’s dedication to technology investment is transforming every facet of how it operates and how its sales professionals are able to partner with clients for risk management and to help them grow. Simultaneously, Acrisure is maintaining its industry-leading M&A pace and continues to have a pipeline that will infuse the firm with leading technological prowess.

“I am thrilled to be joining Acrisure at a time of incredible momentum for the firm,” said Kirk. “Acrisure is establishing itself as a fintech player with client insights and solutions powered by AI and technology, I look forward to contributing to its innovation and growth journey,” he added.

Kirk holds a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University’s James Madison School of Political Science.