Deepfence Cloud protects cloud native applications and infrastructure against cybersecurity threats

Deepfence launched Deepfence Cloud, a fully managed offering that enables customers to deploy Deepfence’s security observability solution across multiple cloud platforms.

With Deepfence Cloud, enterprise security teams can now gain comprehensive visibility across their entire cloud native infrastructure in minutes, without the administrative burden of deploying and managing on-premises resources.

Modern applications are cloud based, highly distributed, and constantly changing, which makes intelligent and timely security observability essential for organizations striving to protect their customers and themselves while staying ahead of attackers. Deepfence Cloud, built on the ThreatStryker offering from Deepfence, observes runtime indicators of attack (IoA) and indicators of compromise (IoC) and correlates events to tell the story of each attack as it evolves. With Deepfence Cloud, enterprises can easily tap into ThreatStryker to provide targeted security for their applications against known and unknown threats, in real time, with faster deployment and lower overhead.

“At Deepfence, we’re on a mission to help enterprises secure all their cloud native applications and infrastructure against the increasing onslaught of cybersecurity threats,” said Shyam Krishnaswamy, Co-Founder and CTO at Deepfence. “With the launch of Deepfence Cloud, we’re making the product more flexible and accessible, so customers at any stage of their security journey will be better protected by our powerful suite of security observability technologies. Better, more accessible protection will empower security teams to do what they do best—focus on protecting their applications, businesses, and customers.”

Deepfence Cloud is a fully-managed security solution for users who need to integrate Deepfence’s powerful security solutions across multiple cloud platforms, with simple user management, access control, scaling, and integration. From a single Deepfence Cloud dashboard, customers can view their entire cloud estate and drill down to individual applications and functions, with SSO and integration with enterprises identity platforms.

Deepfence Cloud comes with a free trial that makes it easy for security professionals to evaluate Deepfence as the cloud native security observability platform for their production workloads