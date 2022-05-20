New infosec products of the week: May 20, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Deepfence, Kasten by Veeam, Qualys, Skybox Security, and Trusona.

Qualys Custom Assessment and Remediation empowers security teams to counter threats like zero-day attacks

Qualys Custom Assessment and Remediation opens the Qualys Platform for security architects allowing the creation of custom scripts in popular scripting languages, user-defined controls and automation, all seamlessly integrated within existing programs to quickly assess, respond and remediate threats across your global hybrid environment.

Deepfence Cloud protects cloud native applications and infrastructure against cybersecurity threats

Deepfence Cloud, built on the ThreatStryker offering from Deepfence, observes runtime indicators of attack (IoA) and indicators of compromise (IoC) and correlates events to tell the story of each attack as it evolves. With Deepfence Cloud, enterprises can easily tap into ThreatStryker to provide targeted security for their applications against known and unknown threats in real time.

Skybox Security unveils cyber risk quantification capabilities to help users prioritize critical threats

Leveraging its proprietary network modeling techniques, Skybox will now quantify the business impact of cyber risks into economic impact. This new financial calculation enables customers to identify and prioritize the most critical threats based on the size of financial impact, among other risk analyses.

Kasten by Veeam K10 V5.0 provides secure backup and recovery for Kubernetes data and applications

Kasten by Veeam announced the new Kasten by Veeam K10 V5.0 Kubernetes data management platform. Purpose-built for Kubernetes, this latest release is focused on delivering a comprehensive risk management strategy, streamlined CI/CD pipelines and new ecosystem advancement details that optimize and de-risk Kubernetes investments.

Trusona Authentication Cloud delivers passwordless sign-ins without an app

Trusona announced Trusona Authentication Cloud, a low-code, cloud-based service that enables users to authenticate without a password using smartphones, laptops and desktop computers. It can also serve as a secure, low-cost replacement for SMS OTP (one-time passcode) authentication.