QuProtect offers protection against current and future quantum computing threats

QuSecure introduced its quantum orchestration platform, QuProtect, an end-to-end PQC software-based solution designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using quantum secure channels.

With QuProtect, for the first time organizations can leverage quantum resilient technology to help prevent today’s cyberattacks, while future-proofing networks and preparing for post-quantum cyberthreats.

Leading experts, including Arthur Herman, senior fellow and director of the Quantum Alliance Initiative at The Hudson Institute, believe that a Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computer (CRQC), which is a quantum computer that can break current cryptography and will expose the world’s encrypted communications and data, will be available within the next 3-5 years.

Additionally, nation-state attackers are currently stealing encrypted data, using a “Steal Now, Decrypt Later” (SNDL) strategy to collect global encrypted data, which will be retroactively decrypted once a CRQC is available. As a result, on May 4, the White House mandated PQC compliance via the National Security Memorandum “Promoting United States Leadership in Quantum Computing While Mitigating Risks to Vulnerable Cryptographic Systems.”

Also, the bipartisan Endless Frontiers Act would establish a Technology and Innovation Directorate at the National Science Foundation which would use $100 billion in federal funds over five years to research emerging technologies including quantum computing, and specifically mentions the need for PQC. Organizations will need to follow suit to protect their data and communications from post-quantum cyberthreats.

QuProtect provides quantum-resilient cryptography, anytime, anywhere and on any device. QuProtect uses an end-to-end quantum security as a service (QSaaS) architecture that addresses the digital ecosystem’s most vulnerable aspects, uniquely combining zero-trust, next-generation post-quantum-cryptography, quantum-strength keys, high availability, easy deployment, and active defense into a comprehensive and interoperable cybersecurity suite. The end-to-end approach is designed around the entire data lifecycle as data is stored, communicated, and used.

“Quantum technologies have the potential to represent a platform shift, and platform shifts don’t come around that often,” said Laura Thomas, former CIA Chief of Base with more than 17 years in various national security and leadership roles and currently VP of Corporate Strategy at ColdQuanta, a quantum computing and sensing company.

“When they do, they bring enormous opportunity coupled with the power for intense disruption, in all arenas, to include national security and economic security. Organizations should be evaluating post-quantum encryption solutions now and mapping out the resources and timelines needed to deploy them on their networks. QuSecure is playing a key role in future-proofing our networks from current classical and future quantum attacks.”

QuSecure also announced its formal company launch.

“Enterprises are charged with providing high levels of data security,” said Skip Sanzeri, QuSecure Founder and COO. “We are facing the largest computer upgrade cycle in history as all public key cryptography globally needs to be upgraded to PQC. Our QuProtect solution provides organizations with a first-mover advantage as the industry accelerates toward a quantum future. QuProtect allows organizations and their clients to maintain the highest level of quantum-resilient security to address cyberthreats with minimal disruption to existing systems.”

QuProtect protects any node on the network by using National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) approved quantum algorithms to create secure quantum communications channels. Its technology enables backwards compatibility and can translate back and forth from PQC to standard Transport Layer Security (TLS), ensuring interoperability with any network. No other company combines QuSecure’s broad-based quantum and post-quantum technologies providing secure, interoperable cybersecurity to protect organizations’ networks from quantum threats. QuProtect’s differentiators include (partial list):

Post-quantum open-source, end-to-end data protection on all platforms and networks – QuSecure applies post-quantum protections to all systems and devices – from cloud, to server, to laptop, to edge and IoT – protecting communications and data. QuProtect uses Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG) to create quantum-resilient cryptographic keys which provide entropy throughout the entire network. Network-wide entropy is important because true quantum randomness protects systems from vulnerabilities and attacks such as pattern detection and cryptanalysis.

Easy integration and deployment with zero client-side installations supporting most platforms – QuProtect is designed to be simple to deploy, operate and manage for existing devices and systems. Any existing platform that runs cryptography can be upgraded to PQC through QuProtect’s software-upgrade solutions.

QuSecure’s solution enables controlled, phased deployment in highest priority segments first, enabling organizations to audit and/or delay endpoints which don’t need immediate upgrade. QuProtect permits instantaneous re-selection of algorithms enabling crypto agility while NIST finalizes the PQC algorithms to be standardized.

Continuous monitoring and attack resilience – QuProtect improves security through continuous anomaly monitoring, machine learning-enabled attack detection, and active remediation.

QuProtect provides end-to-end quantum-resilience for many of today’s critical use cases, including satellite, network, and IoT communications. QuProtect can be hosted on-premise or via cloud-based orchestration delivering the most compatible solution to the post-quantum problem. An organization can implement PQC across all devices on the network with minimal disruption to existing systems, protecting against current and future classical and quantum attacks which could irreparably disrupt industries and infrastructures across government and commercial sectors.

QuProtect is available today directly from QuSecure.