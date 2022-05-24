SEON appoints PJ Rohall as Head of Fraud Strategy & Education

SEON has appointed PJ Rohall as the company’s new Head of Fraud Strategy & Education. As part of his new role, PJ will continue to raise SEON’s brand awareness within the US, as well as developing new strategic business relationships in the region.

A seasoned professional, with more than a decade working in the fraud fighting industry, PJ Rohall is perfectly positioned to help further grow SEON’s brand awareness in the American market.

PJ is the co-founder of About-Fraud, a global community for fraud fighters, which provides resources, news, and insights about fraud trends around the world. Alongside this new role, PJ will retain his position at About-Fraud and continue to help to connect anti-fraud professionals with one another in the broader fight to tackle online fraud.

In his new role, PJ will concentrate on engaging with the broader fraud fighting community, acting as a conduit between SEON and this growing field on matters relating to fraud prevention. In doing so, PJ will help the company to act collaboratively with the wider sector, ensuring SEON is represented at relevant conferences, events, and webinars.

A recognizable name in the fraud fighting community, PJ’s quest to empower businesses to tackle online fraud aligns closely with SEON’s core business mission to democratize fraud prevention tools. Through his career, he has worked on the front lines in this important fight, initially beginning his working life as a fraud analyst, before later serving as a board member for Marketplace Risk, an organization dedicated to marketplace startup risk management.

Additionally, as a US citizen, PJ understands the regional fraud trends most affecting the American business community. As such, he will be able to help SEON as it looks to continue scaling its operations within the country. Last year, the company opened a new office in Austin, and recently applied for an iGaming permit application in New Jersey, which will allow SEON to conduct business as an iGaming vendor within the state.

Speaking on his appointment, PJ commented: “SEON is a company that has been on my radar for some time, and I’m very excited to begin helping them in their battle to democratize fraud prevention. Not all companies have the resources afforded to tier one businesses, but this shouldn’t prevent them from accessing best-in-class fraud prevention technology. Thankfully, SEON recognizes this and can tailor solutions to businesses of all sizes.

“In doing so, the company is providing a long overdue solution to the global fraud fighting community, which will be particularly well-received in the American market. In my role, I will look to act as an evangelist for this service, connecting the company with relevant individuals within the US and beyond. Together, we aim to elevate SEON as one of the most recognizable fraud prevention companies in the country.”

Speaking on PJ’s appointment, Jimmy Fong, Chief Commercial Officer at SEON commented: “We’re delighted and truly inspired to have PJ onboard our rocket ship. Through his career, PJ has leveraged his vast experience and passion to help make the internet safer for all online businesses. This pursuit closely aligns with that of our own, which made PJ the ideal candidate for this entirely new position in our business.

“I’m delighted to see PJ has already hit the ground running and will be attending a number of events in the coming months in his new capacity at SEON. We’ve already received so many encouraging positive wishes by our network of people – so teaming up for our joint journey together ahead feels like the next milestone on our mission, especially towards supporting our US partners and inbound interests.”