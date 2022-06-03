Asimily collaborates with Extreme Networks to secure IoT devices for healthcare providers

Asimily announced the company has integrated Asimily Insights with ExtremeCloud IQ Controller, a cloud-based wired and wireless network management solution from Extreme Networks.

Healthcare and life sciences facilities have seen a surge in the number of connected IoT devices, and as connectivity has increased, so have cyberattacks. Managing and securing connected medical and IoT devices is essential to stopping unauthorized access, data breaches and disruption to patient care.

Asimily Insights integration with ExtremeCloud IQ Controller provides a seamless solution to detect exploitable vulnerabilities and enforce policies to help identify and prevent cyberattacks. Asimily Insights uses AI-based analysis to prioritize exploitable vulnerabilities and prescribe clinically viable remediations outside of segmentation and blocking that are easy to implement.

These remediations are transmitted to ExtremeCloud IQ Controller to centrally enforce network access policies to secure the device. In addition, for devices where segmentation is the only option, Asimily Insights generates policies which are transmitted to ExtremeCloud IQ Controller to configure, isolate, segment and micro-segment the devices on the network.

“ExtremeCloud IQ Controller provides unified services and features in a simplified management console for on and off-premise deployments. On-Premise deployment is critical for many Healthcare Delivery Organizations (HDOs),” said Dinesh Katiyar, Head of Business Development, Asimily. “This integrated solution provides HDOs a best vulnerability management platform with the flexibility to deploy on-premise.”

“Extreme’s solutions are trusted by hospital systems and healthcare providers around the world. Our integration with Asimily creates a solution that is specifically designed for healthcare IT teams and enables them to find and address vulnerabilities before they are exploited, as well as ensure that security measures necessary for safe clinical operations are in place,” said Bob Zemke, Director, Business Development at Extreme Networks.

“Asimily’s intuitive platform helps us identify and respond to the most critical risks to our organization, and the integration with Extreme’s solutions enables us to enforce policies on devices as needed and address any concerns that can impact the confidentiality, integrity or availability of IoT and medical devices and their data. Together, these solutions allow us to fill the gaps we previously had in our ability to manage device security and ensure we can continue to deliver patient services, which is always our top concern,” said Ali Youssef, Director, Medical Device and IoT Security at Henry Ford Health.