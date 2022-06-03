DDoS attackers continue to innovate, devising new threats and altering attack strategies

Corero Network Security has published the latest edition of its annual DDoS Threat Intelligence Report that compiles the trends, observations, predictions, and recommendations based on DDoS attacks against Corero customers during 2021.

The report highlights that DDoS threats continue to grow in sophistication, size, and frequency. Yet 2021 also reveals changes in attacker behavior since the start of the pandemic including an increase of 297% in the use of OpenVPN reflections as a means of DDoS attack.

97% of DDoS attacks were under 10Gbps, as low packet rate attacks continued to grow during 2021. It suggests this may be the result of attackers sending packets to a victim at lower rates to avoid easy detection.