Healthcare-specific cybersecurity problems and how to address them

Sophisticated cyberattacks are crippling healthcare providers by posing a threat to core functions and patient privacy, according to Software Advice survey. Findings reveal that 22% of small practices and 45% of large practices have experienced a ransomware attack at some point, with numbers rising in the past three years.

In this video for Help Net Security, Eric Weisman, CSO at TailorMed, talks about the most significant cybersecurity issues to healthcare organizations, and offers insight on how these can be mitigated.