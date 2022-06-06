Intelligence must drive strategic decisions

Today’s world is hyperconnected and there’s more freely available information than ever before. You would think that this would make it easier for companies to make informed decisions, but it’s not. At the same time, the questions behind decisions are getting more complex.

We are at an inflection point where intelligence is moving from a pure compliance risk management tool to playing a fundamental in strategic and commercial decisions.

In this video for Help Net Security, Martin Devenish, Head of Corporate Intelligence at S-RM, talks about the importance of intelligence in driving strategic decisions.