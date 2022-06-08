SafeBreach Studio enables security teams to automate and scale red-team exercises

At RSA Conference 2022, SafeBreach announced SafeBreach Studio, a no-code red-team automation platform security teams of all skill levels can use to create, customize and execute sophisticated attack scenarios that replicate real-world adversary behavior.

The new offering enables security teams to easily automate and scale red-team exercises across the enterprise without the need for specialized expertise to enhance efficiency and reduce implementation costs.

A proven leader in BAS, SafeBreach works closely with enterprises to incorporate adversarial simulation as part of their security strategy and, as a result, has a deep understanding of both the business and technical challenges organizations face, including the expense, the difficulty of scaling, and the need for in-depth subject matter expertise. This knowledge has been incorporated into SafeBreach Studio to provide the functionality organizations need to operationalize red team exercises in an efficient, scalable, and cost-efficient way.

“Red and purple team exercises can be resource intensive, expensive and difficult to operationalize,” said SafeBreach CTO and Co-Founder Itzik Kotler. “With SafeBreach Studio, our customers can consistently design attack workflows that replicate real-world behavior with no additional cost and have the freedom to easily scale attacks and change the exercise scope without any constraints.”

SafeBreach Studio key benefits:

Requires no expertise . A simple drag-and-drop interface can be used to design attack workflows or modify attacks provided by SafeBreach, so users do not need the expertise to code advanced attacker tactics or have a deep knowledge of every attacker tactic, technique and procedure (TTP).

. A simple drag-and-drop interface can be used to design attack workflows or modify attacks provided by SafeBreach, so users do not need the expertise to code advanced attacker tactics or have a deep knowledge of every attacker tactic, technique and procedure (TTP). Provides unlimited customization . Using a realistic visual programming language, every aspect of the attack can be customized, enabling red teams to perform threat modeling, execute full kill-chain scenario testing, and simulate threat workflows with different conditions and logic to replicate real-life scenarios.

. Using a realistic visual programming language, every aspect of the attack can be customized, enabling red teams to perform threat modeling, execute full kill-chain scenario testing, and simulate threat workflows with different conditions and logic to replicate real-life scenarios. Is easily scalable . In addition to supporting all existing attacks in the SafeBreach Hacker’s Playbook, SafeBreach Studio also allows users to create and execute custom attacks in a consistent, repeatable way that minimizes the need for constant human intervention.This not only supports a greater level of scalability, but also provides a clear path to track overall progress and impact of red team exercises.

. In addition to supporting all existing attacks in the SafeBreach Hacker’s Playbook, SafeBreach Studio also allows users to create and execute custom attacks in a consistent, repeatable way that minimizes the need for constant human intervention.This not only supports a greater level of scalability, but also provides a clear path to track overall progress and impact of red team exercises. Supports integrations . SafeBreach Studio can be easily integrated with threat intelligence feeds and other research that identifies threats in the wild. Additionally, the flexible SafeBreach API allows advanced red teams to integrate SafeBreach Studio within their existing workflows, allowing them to test organizational security controls in a fully automated manner.

. SafeBreach Studio can be easily integrated with threat intelligence feeds and other research that identifies threats in the wild. Additionally, the flexible SafeBreach API allows advanced red teams to integrate SafeBreach Studio within their existing workflows, allowing them to test organizational security controls in a fully automated manner. Requires no additional investment . Because SafeBreach Studio provides the necessary attack expertise and execution, there is no need to hire experts or add additional infrastructure to run red-team exercises. And, for existing SafeBreach customers, red-team exercises can be run using the same SafeBreach simulators that are already deployed for security control validation.

. Because SafeBreach Studio provides the necessary attack expertise and execution, there is no need to hire experts or add additional infrastructure to run red-team exercises. And, for existing SafeBreach customers, red-team exercises can be run using the same SafeBreach simulators that are already deployed for security control validation. Enhances communication and collaboration. SafeBreach Studio provides the ability to perform both complex red teaming activities and remedial blue teaming capabilities within the SafeBreach platform, helping bridge the gap between typically siloed security teams to enhance communication and collaboration.