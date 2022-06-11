Merkle and Tealium join forces to enable cookieless identity for marketers

Merkle announced the launch of an innovative solution to enhance its longstanding partnership with Tealium. Merkury, Merkle’s identity resolution platform, will be integrated into the Tealium customer data platform.

Merkury enables cookieless identity for marketers by unifying first-party offline records and digital engagements to a single, person-based ID with control and transparency. Powered by the Merkury ID graph which includes the flexibility to add up to 10,000+ offline attributes, Merkury may help Tealium clients clean data imported into the platform, increase site visitor identification rates, inform better audience segments and models, and enhance personalization, addressable advertising, and measurement at scale. Tealium customers integrated with Merkury may operate their business more efficiently and without reliance on third-party cookies, potentially resulting in higher value business outcomes.

“Unified customer data is an organization’s most valuable asset and greatest competitive advantage. Tealium allows data to be easily integrated across the entire enterprise for real-time activation using the most trusted customer data platform (CDP),” said Matthew Gray, global vice president, partnerships at Tealium. “Our partnership with Merkle enables our joint clients to unify and activate data in real-time, delivering next-level experiences that people want.”

Tealium and Merkle became partners in 2015, and their complementary solutions provide the ability to drive unique customer engagement and deliver valuable, personalized experiences for their customers.

“Our partnership with Tealium over the past seven years has resulted in unprecedented personalization capabilities, allowing brands to scale their efforts in real-time customer engagement,” said Matt Seeley, global marketing tech and data management lead at Merkle. “Today’s market is changing so rapidly, driving consumers to have elevated expectations of their relationships with brands. We are excited to continue growing with Tealium in our ability to keep pace with these changes and execute increasingly tailored and relevant interactions.”