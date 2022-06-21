SilverSky appoints Mike Viruso as VP of Sales

SilverSky announced the further expansion of its sales operations team with the appointment of Mike Viruso as Vice President of Sales.

Viruso brings lengthy experience in national and regional enterprise B2B security sales, most recently serving as Enterprise Sales Director at Arctic Wolf as well as Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Corvid Cyberdefense. Other previous sales management experience includes posts at Rocus Networks (acquired by Corvid Cyberdefense), Cylance, Palo Alto Networks, SPS Consultedge and Avaya.

“Mike’s repeated record of revenue growth successes and deep understanding of today’s enterprise cybersecurity landscape brings significant value to our sales management team as we continue to aggressively expand the presence of our uniquely powerful SilverSky Security Services,” said Maureen Kaplan, SilverSky’s Chief Revenue Officer. “With sales experience at multiple innovators in the industry, Mike is positioned as a clear asset not only for our expanding team, but also our fast-growing customer base that seeks a combination of security know-how, flexibility and affordability.”

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina and reporting to Kaplan, Viruso holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Guilford College.