The price of stolen info: Everything on sale on the dark web

What is the price for personal information, including credit cards and bank accounts, on the dark web?

Privacy Affairs researchers concluded criminals using the dark web need only spend $1,115 for a complete set of a person’s account details, enabling them to create fake IDs and forge private documents, such as passports and driver’s licenses.

Prices on the dark web

Access to other information is becoming even cheaper. The Dark Web Price Index 2022 – based on data scanning dark web marketplaces, forums, and websites, revealed:

Credit card details and associated information. Cost between $17-$120

Online banking login information costs $45

Hacked Facebook account: $45

Cloned VISA with PIN: $20

Stolen PayPal account details, minimum $1000 balances: $20.

In December 2021, about 4.5 million credit cards went up for sale on the dark web, the study found. The average price ranged from $1-$20.

Miklos Zoltan, CEO at Privacy Affairs, said that scammers can buy full credit card details, including CVV number, card number, associated dates, and even the email, physical address and phone number. This enables them to penetrate the credit card processing chain, overriding any security countermeasures.

Dark web market growth

In the past year, the dark web data market grew larger in total volume and product variety, so as supply grew, most prices plummeted, according to Zoltan. The review revealed sales volumes on the dark web data market in 2021 was way up. More than 9,000 active vendors selling fake IDs and credit cards reported sales in the several thousands.

More bogus credit card data, personal information, and documents were sold in 2021 compared to 2020, while products, like hacked cryptocurrency accounts and web services such as Uber, are more available.

Cryptocurrency and entertainment services

Renowned cryptocurrency trading platforms and wallets, such as LocalBitcoins, Kraken, and Coinbase, featured in dark web listings ranging from $90 to $250.

Those with a taste for entertainment can buy access to paid online subscription services. A hacked Netflix 1-year subscription retails at $25; an HBO account is $4, a Bet365 account is $40, and a hacked Uber account will set a cybercriminal back $15.