Cyware completes SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for data security

Cyware announces the successful completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 Audit for the trust services criteria relevant to Security (“applicable trust services criteria”) set forth in TSP section 100, Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy (AICPA, Trust Services Criteria).

The achievement highlights the company’s commitment to the highest levels of data security.

SOC 2 is a reporting framework created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that sets benchmarks for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies managing customer and user data based. The certification underscores that the internal systems and controls of the organization are in full compliance with the SOC 2 audit standards on a continuous basis. The audit for Cyware was carried out by Schellman & Company, the globally acclaimed attestation and compliance services provider.

“Commitment to the highest levels of data security has always been one of our foremost business priorities. The SOC 2 Type 2 certification process is not easy to achieve but our team was fully committed and prepared to ensure we check all the required boxes. The new milestone will further strengthen the confidence of our current and future customers in our robust compliance with industry benchmark data security standards including SOC 2 (Type 1 and Type 2) and ISO/IEC 27001:2013,” said Anuj Goel, CEO, Cyware.

Cyware brings together historically siloed security operations, allowing organizations to automate and share threat data more efficiently, and collaborate on threat response within their security functions as well as with other organizations within their network.

Cyware’s clientele includes large enterprises from critical infrastructure industries including some of the world’s largest financial and healthcare organizations, more than 20 sectoral information sharing communities (ISACs and ISAOs) that use Cyware’s solutions to share threat intelligence with over 10,000 member organizations, National CERTs, and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs/MDRs). Cyware also recently launched the industry’s first ISAC-to-ISAC Operational Collaboration initiative to eliminate barriers among cross-sectoral threat sharing.

The SOC 2 milestone confirms the company’s ongoing commitment to earning and maintaining customer trust with security as the foundation for all its business operations and product development.