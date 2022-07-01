Argyle partners with Ping Identity to help customers protect against fraud

Argyle announced a new integration with Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise.

The partnership will integrate Argyle into PingOne DaVinci’s no-code identity orchestration service, enhancing Know Your Customer (KYC) and fraud detection through the use of payroll data.

Argyle joins a growing list of technology partners developing integrations through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. “Partner solutions designed to integrate with the PingOne Cloud Platform are helping organizations compete in a new digital era where user experience is increasingly important, and security cannot be sacrificed,” said Brian Geary, Chief Commercial Officer at Argyle.

“Argyle’s pre-built integration with PingOne DaVinci enables customers to implement employment data into an identity orchestration layer without a single line of code. The frictionless process creates an additional line of defense against fraud,” continued Geary. “Payroll systems are an alternative and valuable source of immutable data such as employer, social security number and pay allocations that further strengthen identity verification and allow lenders to double-check the paycheck distribution against the account they will use for ACH transactions.”

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. “Our partnership with Argyle leverages PingOne DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”