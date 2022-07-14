GoSecure appoints Jeff Schmidt as CTO

GoSecure announced the appointment of Jeff Schmidt as Chief Technology Officer, effective July 1.

Schmidt previously held the role of VP of Cyber and Trustworthiness at GoSecure. In his new role, he will be responsible for overall technology strategy and helping drive the product roadmaps. Schmidt also will lead a team of solution architects as well as GoSecure Titan Labs, which comprises threat intelligence professionals and security researchers.

GoSecure Chief Executive Officer Neal Creighton said, “I am extremely excited about Jeff’s new role as CTO. Jeff’s experience and background is perfectly aligned with our mission of optimizing clients’ cybersecurity and providing high-value outcomes through our solutions and services. His customer-centric insights and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to improve and enhance our offerings.”

A 25-year veteran of the information security industry, Schmidt previously was Vice President of Covail (acquired by GoSecure) where he led the cybersecurity business. Prior to Covail, Schmidt founded Authis (acquired by Richemont), served as the Vice President of Product Management for ENDFORCE (acquired by Sophos), and directed the technology planning, budgeting, implementation, and operations for a $65M department at The Ohio State University.

He also spent time at The Microsoft Corporation where he spearheaded Microsoft’s first internal malicious testing of Windows 2000. Schmidt received a BS and MBA from The Ohio State University and currently serves on the Board of Directors of DataPulse LLC.

“I’m honored to be leading this strategic role and being a part of the amazing team at GoSecure,” stated Schmidt. “GoSecure already has a strong combination of technology, services, and people and I look forward to collaborating with internal teams and clients on defining and building the strategic product framework that will make GoSecure the next major player in cybersecurity.”