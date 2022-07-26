Major shifts and the growing risk of identity fraud

Traditional identity fraud losses, caused by criminals illegally using victims’ information to steal money, exploded in 2021 to $24 billion — an alarming 79% increase over 2020, according to Javelin Strategy & Research. The number of adults in the United States impacted by traditional identity fraud grew more than 50%, reaching more than 15 million victims, a Javelin identity fraud study reveals.

In this Help Net Security video, Will LaSala, Field CTO, OneSpan, talks about the dangers of identity fraud and how these attacks prey on our ability to trust people.