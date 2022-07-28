SafeGuard Cyber integrates with Okta and Azure AD to automate identity-based responses for enterprises

SafeGuard Cyber launched automated response and multi-channel user onboarding with Microsoft Azure AD and Okta integrations for its security and risk management platform. These integrations enable automated and workflow-based responses to advanced social engineering threats such as impersonation and account takeover, as well as other threats, business risks, and compliance violations.

The integrations extend the SafeGuard Cyber platform’s multi-channel detection capabilities, with the ability for security and compliance operation teams to manage and automate responses to threats and risks across all communication channels.

“In the current economic climate, organizational leadership needs to ensure optimum resource utilization in security operations and reduce unnecessary costs,” said Chris Lehman, CEO of SafeGuard Cyber. “Many of our enterprise customers have made significant investments in Azure AD or Okta to manage identities across their organizations, and our new capabilities allow them to streamline operations and maximize ROI for their security and overall operations.”

Integrated response through SafeGuard Cyber enables security architects and operations teams to deliver the response to threats and business risks, either in an automated or direct action through the SafeGuard Cyber platform as part of incident management or an investigation.

“As the threats of fraud, impersonation, and social engineering increasingly result in material breaches and financial losses through ransomware and business compromise, the need to have a context-aware, zero-trust foundation with detection and response capabilities is more urgent than ever,” said Rusty Carter, chief product officer at SafeGuard Cyber. “Our integrations with Okta and Azure AD enable organizations moving towards a cloud or hybrid workplace to simplify identity-based responses to communication-based threats, while enriching authentication to include context and intent of interactions.”

Context-aware and integrated response with Okta and Azure AD is available for all SafeGuard Cyber customers and delivers:

Automated user onboarding for monitoring communications by group

Automatic, risk-based responses that include user-session invalidation

Support for all SafeGuard Cyber protected channels

SafeGuard Cyber detects attacks and identifies risk by understanding how humans interact and communicate. The company’s Natural Language Understanding-based SaaS platform offers visibility and detection of phishing, BEC and malware attacks that span the full range of modern business communications channels, including social media, collaboration, mobile messaging, conferencing, CRM and the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.