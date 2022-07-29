XONA names Roneeta Lal Head of Channel Sales

XONA named Roneeta Lal as head of channel sales while expanding features of its partner program and adding its first internationally-based partner, Pago Networks.

As threats to critical infrastructure increase worldwide, Lal will help expand XONA’s global footprint by empowering partners to serve customers across industries that have a growing need for secure user access to their operational technology (OT).

Through existing relationships with partners including GE and Baker Hughes, XONA’s solution is already deployed in more than 25 countries worldwide. As a managed security services provider (MSSP) and value-added reseller (VAR), South Korea-based Pago is integrating XONA’s solution into its DeepACT managed detection and response (MDR) service and selling the XONA solution separately to its customer base.

To help partners like Pago accelerate sales and drive revenue, XONA is also adding new features to its partner program including streamlined deal registration, on-demand training for channel partners, enhanced channel marketing programs and a cloud-based demo platform that makes it easier for partners to showcase XONA’s technology to potential customers.

“I’ve spent more than 20 years enabling partners of some of the world’s largest technology companies to achieve the important work of securing enterprise networks and data – but XONA’s technology is different,” said Roneeta Lal, Director, Global Partners, XONA. “Enterprise security is extremely important, but there usually aren’t lives at risk in the event of a breach, which is a strong possibility if a power plant, water treatment facility, pipeline or other critical infrastructure is compromised. I’m really energized by the solution XONA is bringing to market because of the difference it can make in these environments, and I know it’s an offering that will be a unique value-add to our channel partners.”

Lal joins XONA from Tanium where she served as partner development director for more than two years. Prior to Tanium, she held channel sales roles at organizations including Illumio, Okta, Splunk, NetApp and Symantec.

“Organizations that operate critical infrastructure – from the government to the private sector – have an immense responsibility to protect themselves from the growing threat of cyberattacks. And with global tensions rising, that threat continues to expand within our region and beyond,” said Paul Kwon, CEO, Pago Networks. “Being able to remotely access critical infrastructure has become a necessity for many companies, but creating that access elevates risk exposure while adding massive complexity and cost. XONA provides a unique, elegant and secure solution that solves these challenges, which is why we’re happy to offer it to our customers and will be using it ourselves as well.”

Technology agnostic and configured in minutes, XONA’s proprietary protocol isolation and zero-trust architecture eliminates common attack vectors, while giving authorized users seamless and secure control of operational technology from any location or device. With integrated multi-factor authentication, user-to-asset access controls, user session analytics, and automatic video recording, XONA is the single, secure portal that connects the cyber-physical world and enables critical operations to happen from anywhere with total confidence and trust.