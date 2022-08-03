Accenture acquires Tenbu to expand data and AI capabilities across the cloud continuum

Accenture has acquired Tenbu. With more than 150 certifications, Tenbu’s team of 170 data specialists will join the Data & AI team within Accenture Cloud First. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Our goal is to help clients with total enterprise reinvention by building their digital core, optimizing operations and accelerating growth – and cloud data and AI are fundamental to a strong digital core,” said Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First. “Adding the Tenbu team will expand our capabilities to help companies drive new services, growth and resilience using data from across the cloud continuum for intelligent decision-making.”

“With changing business and operating models, evolving architectures, applications and data, clients are looking for help to understand how they can monetize across the cloud continuum,” said Paulo Ossamu, who leads Accenture Technology in Latin America. “The Tenbu team brings vast data and AI specialists to draw up clear priorities and help keep different parts of our clients’ organizations aligned to achieve specific business outcomes.”

The acquisition expands Accenture’s Cloud First capabilities through Latin America and globally to bring the company’s data and AI expertise, industry depth and repeatable innovation with the cloud ecosystem to help clients unleash the business value of data. Tenbu is the 11th acquisition with headquarters in Latin America that Accenture has made in the past five years, including Organize Cloud Labs in Brazil as well as Wolox and Ergo in Argentina, among others.

With headquarters in Sao Paulo, Tenbu focuses on minimizing complexity with a mission of inspiring people to creatively use data, supported by disruptive technology and talent transformation. Using a 360-degree approach, Tenbu guides its clients through the entire cloud data journey utilizing talent, technology and data to drive business transformation.

Carlos Pinto, Tenbu’s CEO said, “Joining the Accenture Cloud First team will enable us to bring our specialized skills to help clients make smart, well-informed decisions that generate value. It’s also a massive growth opportunity for our people to be integrated with Accenture Cloud First and to team up on business opportunities across the Accenture business.”