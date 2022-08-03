Query.AI names Matt Eberhart as CEO

Query.AI announced it has named cybersecurity industry veteran Matt Eberhart as chief executive officer (CEO). Eberhart replaces founder and former CEO Dhiraj Sharan, who is taking on the newly created role of chief scientist and continuing to serve on the company’s board of directors. Eberhart joins Query.AI from FireMon where, as chief operating officer, he led initiatives that significantly accelerated subscription revenue growth.

“It has been the gift of a lifetime to start and grow Query.AI to its current stage with such a smart, talented, and kind team,” said Sharan. “The most exciting part is that we’re just getting started, and I have no doubt that Matt is the ideal CEO to lead the company into its next chapter of growth. He is a seasoned cybersecurity executive with a proven track record executing strategic initiatives across the business and scaling companies from less than $1M to more than $450M in revenue. As I switch gears, I am excited to work closely with Matt and the entire executive leadership team to continue the pursuit of enabling the world to unlock access to and value from cybersecurity data wherever it is stored, regardless of vendor or technology, and without requiring centralization.”

Eberhart brings to Query.AI more than 20 years of security and leadership experience. He has a long history of deeply understanding customer challenges and meeting their needs by building products and solutions that evolve into category leaders.

Eberhart most recently joined FireMon through a successful acquisition of DisruptOps, where he served as chief operating officer. He previously held chief revenue officer roles at Respond Software and MediaPro. Earlier in his career, Eberhart was part of the team that built Secureworks, starting as a security engineer and progressing into sales, sales leadership, and product management during his 12-year tenure.

“I am honored to join Query.AI as its next CEO,” said Eberhart. “It is a privilege to be part of an organization that is working to make cybersecurity investigations easier, faster, and more cost effective for security analysts. The ability to search security data across a full security ecosystem – in the cloud, third-party SaaS, or on-prem – is critical and should not be limited by today’s concerns about the costs associated with moving and storing data.”

Eberhart continued, “I look forward to working with this impressive team to build on everything accomplished under Dhiraj’s leadership and am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution across the company, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers, and enable them to reframe how they think about and conduct cybersecurity investigations.”

Eberhart’s appointment follows the announcement of Jeremy Fisher as CTO in May 2022. Query.AI also recently appointed Neil Bridges as CISO.