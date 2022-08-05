Kevin Gallagher joins CoSoSys as CEO

CoSoSys has announced that Kevin Gallagher has joined as CEO to lead the company’s next chapter of growth. The news comes following CoSoSys’ North American enterprise and international expansion, with annual recurring revenue growth of more than 60% in 2021.

CoSoSys’ Data Loss Prevention solution, Endpoint Protector, helps organizations to discover, monitor and protect their sensitive data; keeping it safe from accidental loss and data theft and preventing the operational disruption, regulatory issues, and reputational harm that results from a data breach.

“CoSoSys is uniquely positioned to help organizations address an ever increasing threat landscape, and fill the many security gaps that are starting to emerge,” said Kevin. “The company has a strong vision to connect the wider security stack to its endpoint-based technology, enabling real-time action based on user and endpoint behavior. I’m excited to join such a talented team and help lead the business through its next stage of growth.”

Kevin brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity and software experience to the role. Most recently he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Austin-based Invicti Security. During his time at Invicti, Kevin grew the company from 40 employees to over 300, exceeding Rule of 90 revenue growth and delivering strong profitability; leading to Invicti becoming one of the largest cybersecurity software acquisitions of 2021. Prior to Invicti Security, Kevin held leadership positions at Vaau, Sun Microsystems, Brinqa, and BeyondTrust.

Kevin succeeds current CEO, and founder, Roman Foeckl, who will take on a focused role as Chief Strategy Officer.

“Our customers today include some of the most trusted brands in the world, and I’m enormously proud of the role that CoSoSys plays in helping them to operate efficiently while protecting their most sensitive data assets,” said Roman. “Kevin brings tremendous focus, experience and vision to our team. I’m excited to welcome him, and to continue exceeding our customers’ expectations in my role as Chief Strategy Officer.”

“Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and has demonstrated leadership at the helm of large cybersecurity software companies, and we’re pleased to add his complementary perspective,” said Joanne Yuan, a Partner at Turn/River Capital and member of the CoSoSys Board of Directors. “We look forward to accelerating the existing strong foundation of enterprise growth alongside Roman and the CoSoSys management team.”