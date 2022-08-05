HUMAN Security partners with Ping Identity to enable “bot-or-not” decisions within a user’s session

HUMAN Security announced a new integration with Ping Identity, leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service.

The partnership will unite PingOne DaVinci orchestration capabilities with the Human Connector API to make real-time “bot-or-not” decisions within a user’s session, allowing for frictionless authentication for human users and immediate “access denied” triggers for malicious bots or automated invalid traffic.

HUMAN joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with PingOne DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with PingOne DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag and drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

Recent research indicates that 77% of all cyberattacks are bot-based with cybercriminals deploying sophisticated bots and automated attacks to exploit authentication mechanisms to accomplish a variety of nefarious activities such as account takeover using credential stuffing, credential cracking, password resets, and other methods.

With this partnership, HUMAN integrates with PingOne DaVinci orchestration policies and establishes with precision whether the user attempting to access your resources is a bot or not. This decision allows for a PingOne DaVinci administrator to configure an authentication policy tree so that valid traffic is steered towards a near frictionless branch, while bots and automated traffic are denied access.

As an example, The CISO at an US university was concerned that the student portal was under attack from bots and that this could lead to a costly data breach. By deploying a single line of code, Human BotGuard for Applications revealed that bots had launched a sustained attack on the organization’s sign-on page that guards more than 150 applications. BotGuard was able to protect the portal SSO page from bots by integrating PingOne DaVinci with the Human Verification Engine adapter, reducing development and implementation time and speeding up the time to protection.

“Knowing who’s real is fundamental to the integrity of the internet, and it’s important that we provide friction to sophisticated bots and automated attackers, not humans,” HUMAN Co-Founder and CEO Tamer Hassan. “We are thrilled to partner with Ping Identity in their mission to provide human users with digital experiences that are secure, seamless and safeguarded by modern defense–a multilayered approach built on internet visibility, network effect and disruptions.”

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. “Our partnership with HUMAN leverages PingOne DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”