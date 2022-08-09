Vertiv appoints Jakki Haussler to its Board of Directors

Vertiv appointed Jakki Haussler to its Board of Directors and will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board.

Ms. Haussler is the Non-Executive Chairman of Opus Capital Management, which she co-founded in 1996 and subsequently led as CEO until 2019. Haussler has served in a variety of leadership positions in the investment community, including as the managing director of Capvest Venture Fund LP, and a partner at both Adena Ventures LP and Blue Chip Venture Company.

She has extensive financial and board experience, and currently sits on the board of directors of the Barnes Group and Service Corporation International, and is a director and trustee of the Morgan Stanley Funds. Ms. Haussler served on the Board of Cincinnati Bell Inc. from 2008 until its acquisition by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners Inc. in 2021 and served as chair of both the Audit and Governance Committees.

Haussler, a former certified public accountant, obtained her BBA in Accounting from the University of Cincinnati and her JD from Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.

“Jakki brings a wealth of relevant accounting and financial experience to our Board and will add an important new voice to that group as they continue to focus on the governance, oversight and growth of our company,” said David Cote, Executive Chairman of the Vertiv Board of Directors.

“Her perspectives and proven track record of sound financial management and investment will serve us well as we continue to expand our leadership position in the critical digital infrastructure space.”, Cote continued.