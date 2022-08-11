Mirantis collaborates with Nuaware to eliminate Kubernetes complexity for developers

Mirantis has partnered with Nuaware to deliver Lens, the Kubernetes platform.

Mirantis recently launched Lens Pro with features for enterprise users that simplify the developer experience working with Kubernetes – adding on-demand live support, easy setup for container image scanning and vulnerability reporting, and a built-in local Kubernetes cluster. Lens Pro is an opportunity for channel partners to realize recurring revenues through subscription-based packaging and pricing.

“Nuaware can help us extend our reach to new users in every corner of the world,” said Miska Kaipiainen, vice president of product engineering, Mirantis. “Just last week, we introduced Lens Pro with additional features for enterprise users that build on the enormous popularity of our open source version of Lens.”

Lens eliminates Kubernetes complexity, thereby enabling mainstream developer adoption. Lens empowers users to manage, develop, debug, monitor, and troubleshoot their workloads across multiple clusters in real-time, and supports any certified Kubernetes distribution, on any infrastructure. The Lens desktop application has an intuitive graphical user interface and works with Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems.

“Lens Pro is a welcome addition to our portfolio of market-leading technologies for our worldwide network of customers and partners,” said Luke Hasty, managing director, Nuaware. “This represents the global expansion of our partnership between Nuaware and Mirantis.”

A desktop application, Lens lowers the barrier of entry for those just getting started with Kubernetes and improves productivity for people with more experience. Lens has grown to more than 650,000 users of its open source version and more than 18,500 stars on GitHub.