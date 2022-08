In this Help Net Security video, Security Consultant Kam Talebzadeh and Senior Security Researcher Nevada Romsdahl from Secureworks, showcase SquarePhish, a tool that combines QR codes and OAuth 2.0 device code flow for advanced phishing attacks.

SquarePhish is available for download on GitHub.

If you’re at Black Hat USA 2022, you can learn more about SquarePhish. The authors will be at the Arsenal, doing demos and answering questions on Thursday, August 11, starting at 2.30PM.