New infosec products of the week: August 12, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Concentric, Cymulate, Deepfence, Halo Security, NetRise, SimSpace, and Traceable AI.

Cymulate improves risk visibility for businesses with new analytics capabilities

Cymulate XSPM streamlines the influx of information by focusing on attack-based data to evaluate exposed assets, validate security control efficacy, and assess end-to-end kill chain resilience. The pre-loaded and customizable dynamic dashboards and reports provide an instantaneous understanding of any aspect of users security posture.

Concentric releases AI-based solution to protect data shared across business messaging platforms

Concentric AI has launched functionality that protects sensitive data shared as text or attachments across business messaging platforms, including e-mail, Slack and Microsoft Teams. These capabilities, available as part of the Concentric Semantic Intelligence platform, evaluate and manage data security posture to give security professionals remediation tools they need to find access issues and prevent data loss.

NetRise Platform provides continuous monitoring of XIoT firmware vulnerabilities

NetRise is a cloud-based SaaS platform that analyzes and continuously monitors the firmware of XIoT devices. The firmware images are then dissected, presenting all of the key data, artifacts, and risk in an easy-to-consume interface.

SimSpace SkillWise provides team-based development exercises and training

SimSpace unveiled SkillWise, which provides a realistic environment to conduct individual and team cyber training exercises powered by the SimSpace Cyber Range. Through the offering, security teams and practitioners can take advantage of cybersecurity training content, detailed threat intelligence, guidance on emerging threats, create tailored learning tracks, and leverage the same assets in optional live-fire events.

Halo Security launches attack surface management platform to protect data from external attackers

Halo Security platform combines external asset risk and vulnerability assessment, and penetration testing services to provide organizations complete visibility into the risk posture of their internet-exposed assets on an on-going basis.

Traceable AI announces enhanced data security capabilities to address more specific types of API attacks

Traceable AI announced enhanced capabilities to address more specific types of API attacks, including API abuse and misuse, fraud and malicious API bots, all of which contribute to serious data security and compliance challenges within organizations today. These additional capabilities enable organizations to detect, stop and eliminate these types of sophisticated attacks, to protect their data, financial resources, and reputation.

Deepfence ThreatMapper 1.4 empowers organizations to visualize cloud native threat landscape

Deepfence announced the 1.4 release of its open source project ThreatMapper, cloud native offering that expands attack path visualization, adds cloud security posture management, and now includes the cloud native, YARA-based malware scanner. ThreatMapper 1.4 enables organizations to find and rank potential threats, such as the Log4j2 vulnerability, so security teams can make informed decisions and shore up critical gaps that may have otherwise gone unnoticed.